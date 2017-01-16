The world’s eight richest people have same amount of money as half the world: Oxfam

Eight billionaires from around the globe are as rich as the 3.6 billion people who make up the poorest half of the world's population, according to a report published by Oxfam on Monday.

The report is timely as the global political and business elite gather in snow-clad Davos for the annual World Economic Forum's annual meeting which aims to look at responsive and responsible leadership this year.

The report, "An Economy for the 99 percent", highlights the gap between rich and poor is far greater than had been feared.

"In 2015 the world's richest one percent retained their share of global wealth and still own more than the other 99 percent combined. This concentration of wealth at the top is holding back the fight to end global poverty," the report found.

The eight billionaires mentioned in the report, according to the Forbes billionaires list published in March 2016, are veteran investor Warren Buffett, Microsoft's Bill Gates, Inditex founder Amancio Ortega, Mexico's Carlos Slim, Amazon chief executive Jeff Bezos, Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg, Oracle's Larry Ellison and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg.