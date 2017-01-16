This billboard ad coughs when you’re smoking near it

An billboard ad that can detect when someone is smoking and coughs at them has been unveiled in a busy area of Stockholm.

The digital ad can not only sense cigarette smoke, but can tell when someone is actually smoking by detecting the glow when they light up. It uses similar technology to that found outside some hospitals and gas stations, according to a spokesperson from agency Åkestam Holst, which is behind the campaign.

In the ad for Swedish drugstore Apotek Hjärtat, a man starts coughing once the technology senses that someone is smoking nearby. Then the line "New year, new resolutions" appears, followed by a selection of smoking cessation products.