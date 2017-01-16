Educating Trump: EY CEO outlines advisory panel to aid President-elect across all industries

President-elect Donald Trump's economic advisory panel will take a key role in "educating" him on a wide range of industrial and business issues, Mark Weinberger, chairman and chief executive officer of professional services firm EY, told CNBC.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Weinberger said that he and the 15 other members of the President's Strategic Policy Forum would aim to ensure the President-elect has a broad understanding of all business areas as he moves forward with his efforts to bring jobs back to the U.S.

"I think everyone's hopeful that we'll have a voice in educating him on things that we see in the workplace, about jobs, about the disruption that's going on, talk about issues such as income inequality, as well as what will be necessary to create more jobs and improve the economy," Weinberger said.