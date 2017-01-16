US must stay very engaged in global scene, says Syngenta CEO

The U.S. must not lose its connection with the world, the head of Swiss chemicals giant, Syngenta, told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Monday.



"The U.S. needs to make sure that the country stays very engaged in the global scene," asserted Erik Fyrwald, chief executive officer (CEO) of Syngenta.

"Global trade is the engine of the global economy and it needs to continue to develop and grow so that the U.S. and the rest of the world can continue to grow," he continued.

Responding to questions regarding the commitment of the incoming administration under President-elect Donald Trump to the role of the U.S. in a globalized world, Fyrwald pointed to supportive elements among Trump's closest advisers.

"Donald Trump has named some outstanding people to his cabinet that feel the same way," he noted.