    Trading Nation

    Use Mastercard as a way to get a leg up in the financial rally, analyst says

    An undercover way to play the financials
    An undercover way to play the financials   

    Financials have surged to become the best-performing sector since the election, and one market watcher told CNBC there are more gains to be had.

    But while many of the big banks may appear overstretched, Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com believes that there's better way to play the space: Mastercard.

    "The stock has been in a beautiful uptrend for the last several years," Gordon told CNBC's "Trading Nation" last week. Mastercard is up more than 200 percent since January 2012 and hit a new high on Friday.

    It's that breakout to the new high leads Gordon to believe that the stock is going to take another leg up, and has him betting on the credit card company in the short-term.


    In addition to the stock's performance of late, Gordon noted that earnings at the end of January help propel the rally. To get ahead of the move, Gordon used the options market.

    Instead of buying calls—or the right to buy the stock at a specific price—Gordon wants to sell puts, or options to sell. This is because as Mastercard approaches earnings in late January, the stock's implied volatility, or the price of its options, will get more expensive.

    Gordon recommended selling the February 3 weekly 109-strike puts and buy the February 3 weekly 106-strike puts for a credit of $1.10 per share. This is a bet that the stock will stay above $108 through the start of next month.


    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    MA
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.

    • Fintech
      FinTech

      From Apple Pay to roboadvisors, the worlds of finance and technology are changing the way we live, work, spend money, and do business.

    • working together
      CNBC Upstart 25

      CNBC Upstart 25 is a new original list of the bright young startups poised to become the great companies of tomorrow.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...