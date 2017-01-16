We appreciate the professionalism of the Trump administration: RDIF CEO

The track record of President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration gives us good cause for hope, the chief of the Russia's sovereign wealth fund has told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"We very much appreciate the professionalism of the new Trump administration," Kirill Dmitriev, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), said.

"We are very impressed with his comments about Russia. We are very realistic that it's going to be a difficult road ahead but we believe it is in the national interest of the U.S. and the world for Russia and the U.S. to have good relations, to have areas where we can work together," he expounded.

Clarifying that he was speaking about the broader cabinet and not merely the President-elect, Dmitriev singled out the incoming Commerce Secretary, Wilbur Ross, as particularly suited for his role.