3 secrets to becoming insanely productive, even if you're not a morning person

But I suspect that most of the "experts" preaching productivity and meditation don't actually follow their own advice.



If you don't jump out of bed at 4:30 a.m. and start working by 4:45 a.m., there's nothing wrong with you.

Here are three tips that have worked for me, a guy who does everything wrong.

1. The 30-Minute Recharge

There was a year-long period in my business when I was completely overwhelmed. I was trying to answer every email and make myself available to everyone on my team, at anytime.

I thought this was just the cost of running a company ("I'm the CEO! The business would die without me!"). Eventually I realized this was just lazy thinking. It was easier for me to answer emails than learn to delegate parts of the business.

To solve this, I started carving time out for what I call Big- Picture Thinking. This started out as an extra hour in the morning and expanded from there. Today, I dedicate an entire day every week to Big-Picture Thinking.

Big-Picture Thinking immediately changed how I ran the company in two ways:

Carving out an entire day for thinking meant no emails, no pings and no firefighting. I had no choice but to hand over the reins and start trusting my team more. It gave me the chance to digest and synthesize everything I was learning. In fact, one of our subscription products that generated over $2 million a year came directly from this time.

"Good for you, Ramit, but I don't run my own company! I can't just take a whole day out for thinking!"

So? Start with 30 minutes. Everyone can find an extra 30 minutes. But it won't happen unless you first carve the time out for yourself.

Imagine you take those 30 minutes to: