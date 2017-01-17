69% of Americans call Trump's Twitter habit a 'bad thing,' says NBC-WSJ poll

Americans don't like how much Donald Trump loves Twitter.
That what the new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll found when it asked about the president-elect's predilection for speaking digitally with his more than 20 million followers.
Some 26 percent called Trump's use of Twitter a good thing, "because it allows a president to directly communicate to people immediately."
But a robust 69 percent majority called it a bad thing for a president, "because in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review."
In a separate question about various actions Trump takes, just 9 percent offered strong support for his use of Twitter. Another 17 percent called it "acceptable," but 55 percent said they strongly opposed it
—By CNBC's John Harwood. Follow him on Twitter: @JohnJHarwood