69% of Americans call Trump's Twitter habit a 'bad thing,' says NBC-WSJ poll

Some 26 percent called Trump's use of Twitter a good thing, "because it allows a president to directly communicate to people immediately."



But a robust 69 percent majority called it a bad thing for a president, "because in an instant, messages can have unintended major implications without careful review."



In a separate question about various actions Trump takes, just 9 percent offered strong support for his use of Twitter. Another 17 percent called it "acceptable," but 55 percent said they strongly opposed it

