After hours buzz: CSX, UAL, GIMO & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell on Tuesday:



Shares of CSX fell in late trading after the company posted earnings that missed analyst estimates, but beat on revenue. CSX reported fourth-quarter earnings per share of 49 cents on $3.04 billion in revenue. Wall Street had projected it would report earnings of 50 cents a share on $2.89 billion in revenue, according to a consensus estimate from Thomson Reuters.

United shares also dipped in extended trade. The airlines company reported earnings of $1.78 per share on revenue of $9.05 billion. The Street expected earnings per share of $1.73 on revenue of $9.05 billion, according to analyst estimates from Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences dropped nearly 5 percent in after-hours trading after the company reported that its drug, valbenazine, failed to reduce the severity of tics experienced by adult patients with Tourette Syndrome in a Phase 2 study.

Gigamon shares tanked more than 20 percent in extended-hours trading after the traffic monitoring technology vendor reported preliminary fourth quarter results that fell short of consensus. Gigamon projected adjusted earnings per share of between 35 cents and 37 cents a share, versus its original outlook of between 36 cents and 38 cents a share. Revenue is expected be in the range of between $84.5 million and $85 million, compared to its earlier guidance of between $91 million and $93 million.