Alibaba, Louis Vuitton, Samsung and others tackle fake goods with big data

Just over 63 percent of the world's seized fake goods originate in China and the United States suffers the largest proportion of IP rights infringements. The value of imported fake goods was $461 billion in 2013 – 2.5 percent of global imports, according to the OECD, which released the figures in April 2016.

Mars and Huawei are also among the 20 brands that have joined the alliance, Alibaba said. Mars brands including Snickers, Maltesers and M&Ms are available on Alibaba.

"We take efforts to eradicate anti-counterfeiting very seriously and are encouraged by the alliance's commitment to use big data and advanced technologies to thwart it," Mars Inc.'s general counsel of marketing properties Scott Thompson said in an emailed statement.

"We look forward to continuing to working with Alibaba and others to break the supply chain of counterfeit goods, and create an environment where counterfeiters can no longer hide," he added.

The body also plans to communicate with consumers.

"The 'Alibaba Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance' will raise awareness of IP enforcement best practices and consumer education, as well as explore new and innovative ways to better protect brands online and offline," the company said in an emailed statement.