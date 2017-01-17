Alibaba, Louis Vuitton, Samsung and others tackle fake goods with big data

Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba has partnered with international brands including Louis Vuitton, Swarovski and Samsung to launch a "Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance" this week.
Alibaba will provide brands that sell products on its website with technology to help them identify and remove fake goods, while companies in the alliance will provide intellectual property (IP) expertise. Alibaba claims to have removed 380 million online listings in the 12 months to August 2016, and closed down 180,000 stores from third-party sellers.
"The most powerful weapon against counterfeiting today is data and analytics, and the only way we can win this war is to unite," said Jessie Zheng, chief platform governance officer of Alibaba Group, in an emailed statement.
"Alibaba welcomes brands and other organizations in the creation of the world's first 'Big Data Anti-Counterfeiting Alliance.' With our robust data capabilities, we are confident the alliance will accelerate the digital transformation in our global fight against counterfeits."