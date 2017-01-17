    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Asian shares lower, ASX down 0.6%, Nikkei slips 0.3%, Kospi nearly flat

    Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

    Asian equities slipped in early trade, following President-elect Donald Trump's jolting comments that the dollar is too strong, prompting the greenback to fall to a one-month low.

    Trump made his comment about that the dollar was "too strong" which makes it hard for American companies to compete with China, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The U.S. policy has been for a strong dollar since the Clinton administration's Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin.

    The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of major currencies, was at a one-month low at 100.31 in early Asian time.

    Meanwhile, sterling saw its biggest one-day gain against the greenback since October 2008 after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her plan for a clean break between the U.K. and the European Union.

    The pound soared against the softening dollar, to trade at $1.2394, earlier trading as high as $1.2415.

    Down Under, the ASX 200 fell 0.55 percent in early trade, weighed heavily by its heavily-weighted financials sub-index.

    Japan's Nikkei 225 was volatile in early trade, last trading down 0.21 percent after wavering into positive territory earlier as the dollar/yen falls below the 113 handle.

    A stronger yen is generally seen as a negative for Japanese stocks as it impacts the competitiveness of Japanese exports and lessens profits earned overseas when repatriated.

    Toshiba jumped 2.95 percent in early trade, after the Nikkei financial daily reported that Toshiba was considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital.

    South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.08 percent.

    In Seoul, Samsung Group chief Jay. Y. Lee is due in court in Seoul on an arrest warrant issued by a special prosecutor over bribery allegations he bribed President Park Geun-hye and one of her confidants in exchange for political favors. Samsung Electronics was up 0.92 percent, while Samsung C&T slipped 1.2 percent.

    In the broader currency markets, the yen strengthened against the dollar, at 112.87 compared to yesterday's levels around the 114 handle, while the Australian dollar last traded at $0.7552 against the greenback.

    Markets stateside were all lower, with the Dow Jones industrial average down 0.3 percent to close at 19,826.77, the S&P 500 finished down 0.3 percent at 2,267.89 and the Nasdaq composite ended 0.63 percent lower at 5,538.73.

