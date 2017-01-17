Asian equities slipped in early trade, following President-elect Donald Trump's jolting comments that the dollar is too strong, prompting the greenback to fall to a one-month low.



Trump made his comment about that the dollar was "too strong" which makes it hard for American companies to compete with China, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal. The U.S. policy has been for a strong dollar since the Clinton administration's Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin.

The dollar index, which tracks the currency against a basket of major currencies, was at a one-month low at 100.31 in early Asian time.

Meanwhile, sterling saw its biggest one-day gain against the greenback since October 2008 after British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her plan for a clean break between the U.K. and the European Union.

The pound soared against the softening dollar, to trade at $1.2394, earlier trading as high as $1.2415.