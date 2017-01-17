Bank of America CEO: Trump-inspired economic optimism and 'hard work' has boosted our business

BAC CEO: Rates should rise for the right reason 1 Hour Ago | 03:16

Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan told CNBC on Tuesday the prospect of stronger U.S. economic growth and higher interest rates have had a big, positive impact on business.

Shares of Bank of America have surged about 35 percent since Donald Trump won the presidency, swept up in the stock market rally since Election Day.

Appearing on "Squawk Box" from the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Moynihan said there were a number of reasons for the strong performance.

"The team's done a great job with the clients and customers and getting expenses down, revenues stabilized," he said. "A lot of it was down to real hard work."



Banks benefit from higher interest rates because they can charge customers more for lending.



Moynihan also cited: "The idea that there could be more growth. The idea that the rates could go up. ... Those all have a big impact to us."

The Federal Reserve increased rates in December for the second time in a decade. The previous rate hike was in December 2015.

On Friday, Bank of America reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 40 cents per share, which beat expectations by 2 cents a share. The bank also expects to earn $600 million in additional net interest income in the current quarter.

But revenue for the fourth quarter, of $19.99 billion, fell slightly short of estimates.

