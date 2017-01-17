The bill addresses 529 plans, which grow on a tax-favored basis and from which you can take tax-free withdrawals to cover qualified educational expenses. As of the second quarter of 2016, there were $242.7 billion in 529 college savings plan assets, according to Strategic Insight.

This proposed law also includes ABLE accounts, tax-advantaged savings funds that are similar to 529s but drafted for the benefit of children with disabilities.

"This bill will improve the program by encouraging employers to contribute to 529 plans and removing penalties for using the funds to pay for loans," said Jenkins in a statement.