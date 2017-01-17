British businesses welcomed U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May's pledge to secure an all-encompassing free trade arrangement, according to the director-general of the U.K.'s largest business organization

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May outlined the country's plans to make a clean break from the European Union (EU) on Thursday. In a wide-ranging speech, May confirmed the U.K. is destined to leave the single market and that a potential Brexit deal with the EU would require a parliamentary vote.

"I think (the idea of a transitional Brexit) is very welcome, it is something that the CBI and our members have been arguing for a while now... the danger of that sudden cliff-edge change is damaging for business so the commitment to an interim period (or) an adjustment period is extremely welcome," Carolyn Fairbairn, director-general of CBI, told CNBC on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.