World's biggest cement company heartened by Trump's pledge to prioritize infrastructure

President-elect Donald Trump's pledge to significantly increase infrastructure spending is both heartening and overdue, according to the chief executive of the world's largest cement company, LafargeHolcim.



Trump had vowed throughout his election campaign that he would make infrastructure investments a priority. The New York businessman is set to be inaugurated as President on Friday with LafargeHolcim expecting infrastructure projects could begin in the second half of 2017.

"We've believed for many years the U.S. needs a significant boost in infrastructure, if you look at the status of bridges, roads... core infrastructure in the U.S. needs real investment and we're heartened to see that that's coming," Eric Olsen, CEO of LafargeHolcim, told CNBC on Tuesday in Davos, Switzerland.