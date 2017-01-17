CEOs must focus on employees to get people’s trust back: Richard Edelman

Chief executives must flip the "pyramid of authority" and focus on their employees to gain trust with consumers, according to Richard Edelman, CEO of the eponymous public relations consultancy.

"The best play is for CEOs to do inside out. Focus on their employees. The number one way to get trust back is to pay your employees well and get them to speak well about the company," Edelman said, speaking to CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos today.

"The world has flipped upside-down. It used to be a pyramid of authority, now it's upside down. The influence actually rests with the mid-level people, who speak peer-to-peer. If they're for you, you win," he added.