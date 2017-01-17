Chart: The dollar looks poised for a rally

The dollar index rapidly rose to nearly $1.04 following President Donald Trump's confirmation.

It has fallen steadily since and is now re-testing the $1.005 support level. This rally, retreat and retest activity is often followed by a rebound rally. The potential for a rebound has increased in the run-up to the presidential inauguration day and the immediate policy announcements which will follow.

The weekly chart provides better guidance to the support and resistance features on the dollar Index chart. The dominant feature on the weekly dollar index chart is the broad trading band between $0.93 and $1.005.

This trading band has dominated dollar index behavior since January 2015. Support near $0.93 has been tested four times. resistance near $1.005 has been directly tested twice. Lower level resistance near $1.00 has been tested five times. The move above $1.0005 was very important because it's a breakout from this prolonged 22-month sideways trading pattern.

The breakout moved to near $1.04 and is retesting the $1.005 level as a support level. A successful retest of support confirms the strength of the breakout. Failure of the support level will see the dollar test the next support level. This support level is created by the uptrend line starting from the low near $0.92 in May 2016. The current value of this support trend line is near $0.975.