China President Xi Jinping: There's no point blaming globalization for world's problems

China's President, Xi Jinping, has said that economic globalization has powered global growth and should not be blamed for the world's problems.

China's President, Xi Jinping will take to the stage at the World Economic Forum in Davos Tuesday, the first time a Chinese head of state has visited the business event.

Many leaders and market-watchers will be keeping a close eye on Xi's speech, looking out for any clues as to what the president thinks of the current state of the global economy and globalization.



One of the main areas of focus will be on whether Xi broaches the topic of the Asian country's relationship with the U.S., especially with Donald Trump's inauguration due this week.



At the forum, Xi is expected to promote "inclusive globalization" and warn that populist approaches can lead to "war and poverty", according to Reuters who cited Chinese officials.