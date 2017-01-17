CNBC Expands Primetime Slate and Adds to Development Pipeline

'Jay Leno's Garage' and 'The Filthy Rich Guide' Return for Third Seasons



Network Orders Pilot for 'Back in the Game' (wt) with Host Alex Rodriguez from Executive Producer Michael Strahan

Three New Projects in Development Including Pilot with Hank Azaria

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J. & PASADENA, CA — January 17, 2017 —CNBC is moving full speed ahead ramping up the network's signature business-based primetime slate. The network today announced two returning series - "The Filthy Rich Guide" (spring) and "Jay Leno's Garage" (summer) both will be back for third seasons. CNBC also announced a pilot order for "Back in the Game" (working title) with former major league baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez to serve as host. The show, from executive producer Michael Strahan, will focus on former athletes in financial distress. One former athlete, guided by Rodriquez and a stable of influential mentors, will get a second chance to earn a job or build a business.

The network also revealed three new projects in development: "The Fame Economy" (working title) with Hank Azaria, "Ms. Fortune" (working title) and "I Got a Guy" (working title).

Today's announcements all come on the heels of delivering three consecutive years of viewership growth among young adults in 2016.

"We've always said business is a great backdrop for storytelling," said Jim Ackerman, EVP, Primetime Alternative, CNBC. "We continue to build on our momentum and deliver more originals that stay true to our DNA."

Returning:

"The Filthy Rich Guide"

Produced by Cineflix with Dave Hamilton and Mike Riley serving as executive producers. Jim Ackerman is the executive producer for CNBC.

"The Filthy Rich Guide" is a fun, fast-paced half-hour that catalogues the ways in which the .001 percent spend their money. The series provides an insider look at a world where the party never ends, the cash flow doesn't stop, and the hi-tech toys are the biggest and most expensive in the world. From secret worlds, to outrageous mansions, to private islands, it's "The Filthy Rich Guide" to the best that (a ridiculous amount of) money can buy.

"Jay Leno's Garage"

Produced by Original Productions, a FremantleMedia Company, and Kitten Kaboodle, with Jay Leno, Philip D. Segal, Sarah Whalen, and Jeff Bumgarner as executive producers. Abby Schwarzwalder serves as co-executive producer for the series. Jim Ackerman and Adam Barry are the executive producers for CNBC.

"Jay Leno's Garage," hosted by legendary comedian and "Tonight Show" host Jay Leno, returns for season three. Jay Leno explores our obsession with all things automotive. From classic cars to supercars and everything in-between, Jay's hitting the road to discover the most exciting, weird and wonderful vehicles ever made and meet the passionate people behind their wheels. Each one- hour themed episode features a mix of stunts, challenges, reviews, and celebrity interviews that showcases the colorful history of the automobile. Whether he's exploring the history of an iconic brand, road-testing the newest super car, or investigating the latest automotive innovations, there's no wheel Jay won't get behind to tell the story of our love affair with the car.

New Pilot Order:

"Back in the Game" (working title)

Produced by SMAC Entertainment and Machete Productions with Amber Mazzola, Michael Strahan and Constance Schwartz as executive producers.

It's a story we hear all too often. A pro athlete heads into retirement, only to find themselves in financial free-fall. With no more games to play or big paychecks to cash, the future can often look bleak to those athletes struggling to adjust and adapt. But help may be on the way. From executive producer Michael Strahan and hosted by Alex Rodriguez, "Back in the Game" (working title), pairs ex-athletes in serious financial distress with money-savvy mentors who can help them get back on their feet. Whether the game plan involves launching a second career, starting a new business, or just finding a way out of crushing debt, the mentors are ready to guide these former stars to their next great play. But after years of living large, will they be willing to listen to their new coach?

New Projects in Development:

"The Fame Economy" (working title)

Produced by Whalerlock Industries with Chris Cowan and Hank Azaria as executive producers.

Could "fame" be the world's most precious commodity? Is celebrity quantifiable in dollars? Can a youtube star out earn an A list actor? How does a tweet generate six figures? And what if YOU'RE the commodity? What are the hidden costs of fame? Be it the price of maintaining your privacy … or the psychological expense of being judged for your looks or … your box office? Emmy award winning actor Hank Azaria is out to tackle fame and provide an inside look at what it's like emotionally, psychologically and economically to navigate through an industry that is ultimately all about the bottom line.

"Ms. Fortune" (working title)

Produced by A. Smith & Co. with Arthur Smith, Frank Sinton, and Rupert Dobson as executive producers.

For too many of us, living the life we want means spending money we don't have. And when the credit card bills and mortgage payments become unmanageable… the results can be nothing short of disastrous. Personal finance expert Danisha Danielle Wrighster has been there: a broke single mother in her early twenties, she bootstrapped her way to a highly successful career as a commercial real estate broker and investor. Now she's determined to help a debt-plagued family step back from the brink by giving the tools and tough love they need to get back on the path to economic independence. Following her plan will mean real sacrifice… but in the end, it will also mean freedom.

"I Got a Guy" (working title)

Produced by Left Hook Media and Endemol Shine North America with Scott Teti and Matt Odgers as executive producers.

"I Got a Guy" (working title) follows a group of animated, life-long friends from Staten Island who've yet to come up with an idea or product too far-fetched for them to invest in. Without MBAs (or even college degrees) these men prove that grit, ingenuity, and imagination may be the real key to success. Of course, it helps that somebody's always "got a guy" with the right connection or a good hook-up.

