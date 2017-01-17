Cramer explains why this is the perfect environment for bank stocks to roar higher

Financial stocks took a nosedive on Tuesday, but that didn't scare off Jim Cramer from the group.

"I am committed to this group and after some profit-taking, I think it runs anew," the "Mad Money" host said.

On Friday, three of the largest banks in the U.S. — Bank of America, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo — issued statements that were incredibly positive.

Many investors believe that the recent rally in financials is based on a mere post-election high, but Cramer disagreed. Banks have been waiting for this moment, Cramer said, and they have been prepared to strike at the right time.