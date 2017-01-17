Cramer Remix: Protecting your portfolio from a Trump 'lightning bolt' tweet

Cramer also turned his attention to a privately-held company making waves in the technology industry. Knightscope is a technology company that makes Autonomous Data Machines. These are basically robots that patrol areas like corporate campuses, shopping malls and event venues. Think "Robocop" without the accidental fatalities.
In addition to its innovative hardware and software, Knightscope also has a unique machine-as-service business model that dramatically reduces the upfront costs of suing the company's technology.
And while Knightscope is not publicly traded, it recently did a so-called mini-IPO in collaboration with SeedInvest. Cramer spoke with Knightscope's chairman and CEO Bill Li, who commented on crime as a negative monetary impact for society.
"Every single year it is a hidden tax we all pay in blood, tears and treasure. So imagine if we can combine a set of hardware, software and give every security guard super-human capabilities," Li said.
With news of more consolidation in the tobacco space, Cramer thinks it is time for a shake-up at some of the biggest tobacco companies. British American Tobacco announced it would acquire the last 58 percent of Reynolds American that it doesn't already own for more than $49 billion, or $59.64 a share.
This was just one of the latest moves in a long wave of consolidation that has hit the tobacco industry, as Reynolds American acquired Lorillard for $25 billion over a year ago. The news of British American gave Cramer an epiphany.
"With British American and Reynolds combining forces, they will finally have the scale to really challenge Philip Morris," he said.
In the lightning round, Cramer gave his take on a few stocks from callers:
Home Depot: "I have been a bull on Home Depot for about 100 points and I'm not relenting. I saw it down to like $134 the other day. If this stock comes down as part of a major sell-off into the inauguration I want you to buy, buy, buy."
Seadrill Ltd: "That is the lowest quality of the drillers. I prefer Schlumberger, which my charitable trust at actionalertsplus.com owns. You can read about it, we like it very much. I think that that is a much better way. They do report later this week. We want to go high quality."