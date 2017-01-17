Cramer Remix: Protecting your portfolio from a Trump 'lightning bolt' tweet

If you are an investor looking to ride the Trump rally for the rest of the week, Jim Cramer says to make sure you muster up a strong level of conviction.

"We are at a moment where there are so many cross-currents, some of which are caused by the president-elect himself, that you will need a cast-iron stomach to run the gauntlet from here through Friday's inauguration," the "Mad Money" host said.

The reason it is so important to have firm belief in stocks in a portfolio right now, Cramer said, is because a "tweet lightning bolt" from Donald Trump could take down a company's shares at any time.

The sell-off in bank stocks on Tuesday made them more attractive to Cramer, not less. He recommended waiting two days before buying any stocks going into the dip.

Oil stocks are also hard to own right now with crude stalled in the low $50s. Nevertheless, Cramer encouraged investors to stay long oil and gas.

"Come Friday, we will have the most pro-fossil fuel president in history. Don't be whipsawed … find something you like that is oil and gas and stick with it," Cramer said.