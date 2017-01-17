Cramer's stocks to buy going into an inauguration sell-off

It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:



Home Depot: "I have been a bull on Home Depot for about 100 points and I'm not relenting. I saw it down to like $134 the other day. If this stock comes down as part of a major sell-off into the inauguration I want you to buy, buy, buy."

Seadrill Ltd: "That is the lowest quality of the drillers. I prefer Schlumberger, which my charitable trust at actionalertsplus.com owns. You can read about it, we like it very much. I think that that is a much better way. They do report later this week. We want to go high quality."



Health Insurance Innovations Inc: "This one just ran. It like tripled. I feel like what you want to do is go high quality here. UnitedHealth reported a great quarter. What happens when that company reports a great quarter? The stock goes down. What does that mean? That's when you do some buying. When the stock, you don't chase it, it comes to do."

Exelixis: "That was one we got behind last year and I've got to tell you. It's too hot for this guy. It's too hot. I want to be very careful because I fear the tweet."

Marathon Petroleum Corp: "It's very positive. And a Trump stock. I think that's a terrific place to go if the market comes down."

Huntsman Corporation: "I think it's interesting and they are doing a spin off. What I guarantee you is when they do the spin offs, what do we do on 'Mad Money'? We do a big take out. Let's take a look at what it does before we make a snap judgment."