Deutsche Bank agrees to pay $7.2 billion in settlement over misconduct in mortgage securities

Deutsche Bank agreed on Tuesday to pay $7.2 billion for misleading investors in its sale or residential mortgage-backed securities.



The U.S. Justice Department said the settlement requires the bank to pay a $3.1 billion civil penalty under the Financial Institutions Reform, Recovery and Enforcement Act.

It will also provide $4.1 billion in relief to underwater homeowners, distressed borrowers and affected communities.



"This resolution holds Deutsche Bank accountable for its illegal conduct and irresponsible lending practices, which caused serious and lasting damage to investors and the American public," Attorney General Loretta Lynch said in a release.



This story is developing. Please check back for further updates.

