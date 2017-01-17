Don't expect an exodus from the city post-Brexit: CEO of Barings

The U.K. is getting ready to tear apart its membership of the European Union, but ultimately London's financial district should remain mostly intact, the chief executive officer of Barings told CNBC.

"I don't think you will see a mass exodus from the City (of London)," Tom Finke told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

One of the main concerns regarding the British departure from the EU has been the future of the financial services industry, which is crucial for the economic performance of London.



According to Finke, there might be some jobs that will disappear in coming years but due to technological development and high living costs in big cities such as London.