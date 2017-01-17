European markets set to open lower on Brexit concerns

Prime Minister May is set to lay out 12 priorities for the U.K.'s departure from the European Union that will not leave the country in a "half-in-half- out" situation. According to the Daily Telegraph, May will confirm that Britain will exit the EU's single market and customs union and focus on regaining control of the number of people entering and living in the country.



During Asian trading, the pound fell to a three-month low.

In corporate news, the global miner Rio Tinto maintained its guidance of 330 million-340 million tonnes for 2017. Alstom, Casino and Renault are also reporting their latest figures on Tuesday.