Former Microsoft CFO joins Trump administration

Chris Liddell, a former executive at Microsoft and General Motors, will join Donald Trump's White House staff as assistant to the president and director of strategic initiatives, according to a statement from the Trump transition team.



Liddell is no stranger to transitions, in both the public and private sector.

The author of "Romney Readiness Project," Liddell helped spearhead the early transition efforts of Mitt Romney's presidential bid.

Liddell also helped steer Microsoft through a difficult transition during the financial crisis, when Microsoft cut costs steeply as companies like Apple took the lead in mobile computing. Liddell also guided General Motors' recovery from the bailouts, leading the carmaker's $23 billion return to public market.



Liddell's leadership of "large, complex companies in the private sector" should help the Trump administration implement "system wide improvement to the performance of the government," the president-elect said in a statement.



In his new position, Liddell will help form and oversee a series of high impact task forces, the transition team said.