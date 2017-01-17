Full interview with AT&T CEO Randall Stephenson on Trump's agenda, Time Warner deal

AT&T Chairman and CEO Randall Stephenson shared his views on the company's proposed Time Warner takeover and Donald Trump's agenda in an exclusive interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

On Trump's tax plans: "If you get this kind of tax reform, it would have significant implications to capital investment for a company like ours," Stephenson said. "Yeah, we would probably step our capital investment up."

On the Time Warner deal: "I feel very confident the deal gets done," he said. "This is a vertical merger. The competitive environment in telecommunications does not change after this closes. The competitive environment in the media entertainment business does not change."

AT&T proposed a $107.50 a share takeover offer for Time Warner in Oct. 2016. The deal is facing heightened regulatory scrutiny.

In the interview at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, he also discussed:

Cable bundle



Deregulation

Mexico

Trade policy

Next generation wireless investment

