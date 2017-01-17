Full interview with Bank of America CEO Moynihan on the bank's 35% stock rally, rising rates

Bank of America Chairman and CEO Brian Moynihan shared his views on the company's stock rally and rising interest rates in an exclusive interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

The bank's shares are up 35 percent since the Nov. 8 election versus the S&P 500's 6 percent return through Friday.

On Bank of America's stock rally: "The idea [is] there could be more growth," Moynihan said. "You take improving operating performance, the past legacy issues way behind you, and on top of that the prospect of rates going up."

On interest rates: "You want rates to rise for the right reason," he said. "It's for the right reasons. There's good demand. Wages are rising in America. The economy is growing in America. ... If you had it because of a wrong reason, inflation got out of control or things like that. That would be concerning, but right now I think we're a long way from that."

In the interview at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, he also discussed:

Expense cutting targets



Regulation

