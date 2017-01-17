    BREAKING:  The greatest threat to Europe is populism, says Bridgewater's Dalio

    Trading Nation

    Gold is doing something it hasn't since 2011

    Trading Nation: Gold his 2-month high
    Trading Nation: Gold hits 2-month high   

    The popular gold-tracking GLD ETF has risen in 13 of the past 15 sessions through Tuesday, the first time it has done so since summer of 2011.

    Gold has suffered a precipitous drop since peaking in mid-2016, with Donald Trump's election and the Federal Reserve's rate hike serving as two notable bearish catalysts. Each of the events sent the dollar surging and yields rising — both of which are bad news for gold. After peaking at nearly $1,380 per troy ounce in July, gold found itself below $1,130 per troy ounce in the middle of December.

    Since then, gold has staged a subdued but nonetheless persistent rise. In the 15 sessions since Dec. 22, gold has risen more than 7 percent.

    The last time the GLD rose as consistently was in the 15 sessions ended July 26, 2011, which similarly saw the ETF rise a bit less than 7 percent.

    To be sure, 2011 is not a year that gold fans remember fondly. The metal topped out just a few months later, in September, at $1,923.7. A gut-wrenching decline was ahead, and the value of the metal has pretty much been declining ever since.

    Still, fund manager Chad Morganlander of Washington Crossing Advisors suggests maintaining an allocation to gold, largely for hedging purposes.

    "We are constructive on gold," he said Tuesday on CNBC's "Power Lunch," going on to recommend the GLD ETF.

    Needless to say, he's not alone.

    "We've seen investors start to buy options on products like the GLD, where they're kind of positioning for volatility" in the overall market, said Stacey Gilbert, head of derivative strategy at Susquehanna, Tuesday on "Power Lunch."

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    GLD
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • A logo sits on a sign at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014.
      Davos WEF

      Coverage of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.

    • Fintech
      FinTech

      From Apple Pay to roboadvisors, the worlds of finance and technology are changing the way we live, work, spend money, and do business.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...