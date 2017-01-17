    BREAKING:  Early movers: MS, UNH, WMT, TIF, TWTR, NFLX & more

    Davos - World Economic Forum

    Oscar winner Forest Whitaker says Hollywood still has a lot of room for growth in diversity

    Jemal Countess | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

    Hollywood has become more diverse but there is still "a lot of room for growth" in this area, Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker told CNBC on Tuesday.

    The 2016Oscars brought the issue of Hollywood diversity into the spotlight once again after the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite began trending on social media last year.Several high-profile actors including Will Smith boycotted the awards because no black actors were nominated in the eligible categories.

    Speaking at a CNBC event, Whitaker acknowledged progress had been made to address the issue of diversity but said more work is needed.

    "The tapestry of film has become more diverse. I think we also have to look behind the camera, it's become more diverse but there is still a lot of room for growth, room for growth in both areas and all these areas," Whitaker said.

    "Then you have to look at the types of stories being told … to look at whether it deals with gender issues, or it's dealing with sexuality issues or class issues … So much to still be dealt with to be worked on to be looked as a whole."

    Many actors have spoken out against the lack of diversity in film and television. IdrisElba, the star of "Luther", said last year black actors are often cast as"petty criminals".

