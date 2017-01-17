Oscar winner Forest Whitaker says Hollywood still has a lot of room for growth in diversity

Hollywood has become more diverse but there is still "a lot of room for growth" in this area, Oscar-winning actor Forest Whitaker told CNBC on Tuesday.



The 2016Oscars brought the issue of Hollywood diversity into the spotlight once again after the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite began trending on social media last year.Several high-profile actors including Will Smith boycotted the awards because no black actors were nominated in the eligible categories.

Speaking at a CNBC event, Whitaker acknowledged progress had been made to address the issue of diversity but said more work is needed.