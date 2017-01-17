How to get trained by Facebook's CMO for a job in social media

Executives from LinkedIn, Alphabet's Google, Facebook and other big tech companies are partnering with a private university to help train people in the skills needed to land new high-paid jobs in the digital economy, and plug a shortfall in qualified workers felt well beyond Silicon Valley.

ISDI Digital University counts Greg Briggs, Facebook's chief marketing officer, Greg Petroff, Google's managing director for online and cloud, and Steve Cadigan, LinkedIn's former VP of talent, among its faculty and board members.

Graduates of the program — which covers things like developing a user interface, social media, search engines and cyber law — receive a Master's Degree of Internet Business. This comes at a time when U.S. technology firms — which have come under fire for outsourcing jobs and hastening automation — face increasing pressure to show they are helping U.S. workers.

"Our position is going to be to open the eyes of what career possibilities there are going to be in the digital world," cofounder Cadigan told CNBC.