Matthew McConaughey on doing what you don't love

Actor Matthew McConaughey has some advice for those who, to borrow his dad's phrase, haven't "gotten their 'lick' yet."



McConaughey in his new movie, "Gold," plays a geologist-cum-millionaire who he says reminds him of his own Texas oilman father.

"My dad had some [of this character] in him — every day waking up, throwing his legs off the bed, going, 'Today's gonna be the day!' — his line was, 'I'm gonna hit a lick! Oh, if I could just hit a lick,'" McConaughey told CNBC's "Closing Bell."

(A "lick," he said, "means make a really big sale.")

"There's millions of Americans out there like that," said McConaughey.

So what advice does the movie star and married father of three — the man who pulled off his own comeback dubbed the "McConaissance" to win an Oscar, whose just keep livin Foundation is now running a string of after-school youth programs — have for those who haven't gotten their lick yet?

"Well, there's a bit of a fib that we like to believe in sometimes, where they say 'Well, if you just do what you love!' ... We don't always get to do what we love," McConaughey said. "Can we figure out how to love what we do?"