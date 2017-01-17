Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Tuesday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.

STOCKS/ ECONOMY

-Stock futures are down as earnings reports start to come in heavy frequency this week. Treasurys are higher with the yield on the 10-year note down to 2.34 percent.



OIL/ ENERGY

-U.S. crude prices are higher by more than 1 percent to the $53 a barrel level. Gasoline prices are down to $2.33 a gallon, national average. That's 3 cents down from a week ago today.

MOVING AMERICA/TRUMP AUTO PRESSURE

-GM is expected to announce a $1 billion investment in U.S. plants and the addition of 1,000 American jobs. Hyundai has just announced it will boost its investment in the U.S. by 50 percent to $3.1 billion over the next 5 years. But Germany is firing back against Trump's threatened border tax against carmakers, saying the U.S. should build better cars.