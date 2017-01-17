Most repatriated US cash will go to shareholders not society: Blackstone Vice Chairman

The majority of funds repatriated by U.S. companies in the future is likely be spent on shareholders rather than investment in capital and people, Blackstone Vice Chairman John Studzinski told CNBC at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

"I would guess that two-thirds of the cash will go back to share buybacks and extraordinary dividends - so I think one of the things that's disconnected right now is this notion that all the money's going to go back to building plants and creating jobs," posited the senior managing director at the world's largest alternative investment firm.

"Some of it will go to R&D because it has to but I think a large portion of it, if I were to line up twenty CEOs…the majority of them will say more than 40-60 percent of the cash will be used for share buybacks which will continue to support the stock market and to enhance share prices even further," he continued.