Norway's capital has just temporarily banned diesel cars from its streets

Oslo, the capital city of Norway, is to ban diesel vehicles on municipal roads as a result of "acute, high air pollution."



The ban began early Tuesday morning. It will last from 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. Oslo time, according to authorities, who have said that the ban will be in place until air pollution levels drop.

If the ban is violated, drivers will be fined 1,500 kroner ($176). Emergency vehicles, taxis and transport for disabled people are among some of the vehicles exempt from the ban.

The banning of diesel in cities is an idea that is gaining traction.

At the end of last year, the mayors of four major cities – Mexico City, Madrid, Paris and Athens – said they would ban diesel vehicles from their roads by 2025.

The mayors signed an "Air Quality Declaration" at the C40 Mayors Summit in Mexico City. They also stated they would promote walking and cycling as well as encourage the use of alternative vehicles.