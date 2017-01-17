NRG Energy shares pop after a private partnership says it owns a stake and wants changes

Shares of NRG Energy Corporation surged about 8.5 percent on Tuesday after hedge fund titan Paul Singer's Elliott Management said it has partnered with Bluescape Energy Partners to push for changes at the integrated power company.

The partnership owns a combined 9.4 percent stake in NRG, having built up the position in recent months, according to filings with the Security and Exchange Commission. Elliott and Bluescape did not offer much detail about their plans for NRG, but said they are evaluating the nomination of one or more directors to NRG's board.

"The Group believes the securities of the Issuer are deeply undervalued and that there exist numerous opportunities to significantly increase shareholder value, including operational and financial improvements as well as strategic initiatives," Elliott and Bluescape said in a 13D filing.

NRG Energy did not immediately return a CNBC request for comment.

Bluescape Energy is a Dallas-based private investment firm chaired by Charles John Wilder Jr., the former CEO and chief executive of Texas electric utility TXU Corporation, which was sold in 2007.

"The Group believes that Charles John Wilder, Jr. and his team have directly relevant experience in effectuating such improvements and are initiating a dialogue with management and the Board of Directors ... to address these opportunities as well as implement appropriate Board-level oversight," Elliott and Bluescape said.



