Officials rule out second meningitis death in the San Francisco Bay Area

Officials have confirmed that Laura Robson did not die from meningitis, although her cause of death is still under investigation.



Robson, 53, was thought to be the second person in the San Francisco area to have died from the illness in the past two weeks. She was found dead at the back of a San Francisco Muni bus, NBC Bay Area reported.

The San Mateo County Coroner's office on Tuesday afternoon confirmed with CNBC that meningitis has been ruled out as a cause of Robson's death.



Last week, Sevin Philips, 48, of San Rafael, died after contracting the disease in Larkspur, according to NBC Bay Area.

Philips was a frequent customer of SoulCycle, and the bicycling fitness chain released a statement last week regarding his passing: "We are deeply saddened by the passing of one of our riders. While the rider did not contract the infection at our studio, we have nonetheless been in constant communication with the Department of Health, which has emphasized that there is no evidence for any health risk to our riders."

Muni did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.