Russian sanctions like cutting children’s credit cards: Ulmart chairman

The chairman of Russia's biggest e-commerce company has likened Russian sanctions to "cutting the credit cards of your children", saying "whatever doesn't kill you makes you stronger".

Dmitry Kostygin, who presides over Russia's 'Ikea-Amazon' hybrid, said that Europe's continued sanctions on certain industries within Russia have led the country to become more self-sufficient, with many industries experiencing growth.

Indeed, the outlook for the Russian consumer is looking "better and better" in 2017, according to Kostygin.