Full interview with Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff on M&A strategy, artificial intelligence

Salesforce Chairman and CEO Marc Benioff shared his views on the company's growth strategy and artificial intelligence in an exclusive interview Tuesday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

On M&A: "You can expect us to look at anything that's exciting out there, but it's really just part of our innovation and growth focus," Benioff said. "We have tremendous organic growth internally and then we look every now and then to complement it with some exciting opportunities."

On artificial intelligence: "I think a lot of people don't understand how deep AI already is in so many things," he said. "Inside our company we have a new version of our Salesforce Einstein product, which gives us guidance. And so it tells us we're either going to make the quarter or not make the quarter ahead of time. That's amazing."

In the interview at the World Economic Forum at Davos, Switzerland, he also discussed:

Salesforce's stock performance

Technology's impact on jobs

Twitter M&A speculation

Salesforce's guidance

Growth strategy

ExactTarget acquisition

