Samsung chief's possible arrest could turn up heat on South Korean chaebols

Investigators in South Korea have accused Samsung chief Jay Y. Lee of paying bribes amounting to as much as 43 billion won ($36.42 million) to Choi Soon-sil, a friend of president Park Geun-hye, who has been at the center of a corruption and influence-peddling scandal.



If the arrest warrant is issued, Lee will likely be detained, pending an investigation that could lead to his indictment and imprisonment if convicted on bribery, embezzlement and perjury charges, according to analysts at Eurasia Group in a note.



Samsung Group shares appeared steady Wednesday morning ahead of the court decision. Samsung Electronics was up 0.8 percent, Samsung SDI fell 0.4 percent, Samsung C&T down 1.6 percent and Samsung Engineering flat.

Reuters reported that Lee was also accused of embezzlement and perjury in the prosecution's application for an arrest warrant and that investigators were looking into whether Samsung provided donations to a business and foundations backed by Choi in exchange for the South Korean national pension fund's support for a 2015 merger between Samsung C&T and Cheil industries.

Samsung has denied accusations of lobbying to push through the merger, according to Reuters, but acknowledged providing funds to three institutions.