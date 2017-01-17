Second possible case of deadly bacterial meningitis in the San Fransisco Bay Area

Another person may have died from bacterial meningitis in the San Fransisco Bay Area, reports NBC Bay Area.

Officials are still waiting for the complete autopsy, but an initial investigation pointed to meningitis. Laura Robson, 53, would be the second person in the Bay Area to have died from the illness in the last two weeks. She was found dead at the back of a San Francisco Muni bus, reports NBC Bay Area.

Forty-eight-year-old Sevin Philips of San Rafael, a regular at SoulCycle, died last week after contracting the disease in Larkspur, reports NBC Bay Area.

CNBC reached out to SoulCycle and Muni for comment, but did not receive an immediate reply.

