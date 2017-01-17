VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

Self-made millionaire: The single biggest investment mistake you can make

Self-made millionaire: This is the biggest investment mistake you can make
Self-made millionaire: This is the biggest investment mistake you can make   

Getting rich can be straightforward. Mostly, it requires making smart choices, like committing to paying yourself first and setting aside at least 10% of your pretax income in a retirement account, says financial adviser and self-made millionaire David Bach.

"With this in mind, it shouldn't be hard to figure out the single biggest investment mistake you can make: Not using your [retirement] plan and not maxing it out," Bach writes in "The Automatic Millionaire."

The good news is, it's easy to fund a retirement plan.

If your company offers a 401(k) plan, start there. You'll get large tax advantages, the money is automatically taken from your paychecks before you have the chance to spend it, and sometimes your employer will match your contributions up to a certain amount, which is essentially free money. The maximum amount you can contribute to a 401(k) in 2017 is $18,000 a year, or $24,000 if you're 50 or older.

If your company doesn't offer a 401(k), you can fund a traditional IRA, Roth IRA, or myRA, which all offer tax breaks and are designed specifically for retirement.

See the simple formula one self-made millionaire created to get rich
See the simple formula one self-made millionaire created to get rich   

With a traditional IRA, you contribute pre-tax dollars up to $5,500 a year, or $6,500 if you're 50 or older and pay taxes on your contributions and earnings when you withdraw the money.

With a Roth IRA, contributions are taxed when they're made, so you get to withdraw the contributions and earnings tax-free. The same contribution limit applies ($5,500 a year, or $6,500 if you're 50 or older) and there's an income cap: If you're single, you have to make less than $117,000 to fund a Roth and if you're married, you have to make less than $184,000.

Finally, myRA, or "my retirement account," is a relatively new retirement savings plan launched by the U.S. government. Like a Roth, you contribute after-tax earnings that can be withdrawn tax-free. The income cap is $132,000 is you're single or $194,000 if you're married and filing jointly, and you can contribute up to $5,500 a year, or $6,500 if you're 50 or older.

The biggest limitation is that, once you have $15,000 in your myRA, you have to roll the balance over into a regular, private IRA.

Use this trick to get rich, says self-made millionaire
Use this trick to get rich, says self-made millionaire   

Whatever retirement savings account you choose, the most important step is to open one and start setting aside as much as possible, preferably 10% or more of your pre-tax income, Bach says. Then, make your contributions automatic, by getting your employer to do a payroll deduction or by having your money sent from your checking account to your IRA.

Finally, aim to max out your plan. If you can't max it out yet, get in the habit of increasing your contribution on a consistent basis.

Most importantly, start today, if you haven't already begun, Bach says: "Maximize your retirement contribution now. Take just this one action and you will have changed your financial future for the better — guaranteed."

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...