Small-business owners are generally optimistic about Donald Trump.

That's in part because they believe that, as president, he will make good on his pledges to combat regulation, which is an expensive irritant for many new business owners.

On average, they currently spend more than $83,000 staying compliant in the first year of operation.

That's according to new survey data released today from the National Small Business Association, a Washington-based industry organization. When asked to estimate how much money they would spend on regulatory compliance efforts if they were going to start the exact same business today, the 1,000 survey respondents' average answer was $83,019.