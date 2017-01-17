Clients spent $90 million on Snapchat in 2016 and it's a threat to Facebook: WPP's Sorrell

The WPP boss said that Snapchat could become a threat to Facebook in the ad market.

"It does become a threatening alternative to Facebook and I think that's the big opportunity for them. We know Facebook have tried to buy Snapchat a couple of times, we know that they've made product changes as a result of Snapchat's products," Sorrell told CNBC.



"I think Facebook is concerned about the potential opposition."



Sorrell flagged up the ongoing debate over "fake news" as well as advertising measurement issues as opportunities for Snapchat to capitalize one. Internet companies including Facebook and Alphabet-owned Google have been criticized in recent months for not doing enough to combat false articles, particularly around the U.S. election in November. Facebook also admitted finding issues with their ad metrics in December.

"I think with the measurement issues, with the fake news issues, and the fraud issues that the internet faces, clients want to try and experiment," Sorrell told CNBC.



But the WPP head also said that ad spend on Snapchat from clients is still small compared to $5 billion for Google and $1.7 billion for Facebook last year. Market research firm eMarketer expects ad spend on Snapchat to reach $935.46 million in 2017.

Snap is reportedly preparing for an IPO this year that could value the company at $25 billion. The company has 150 million daily active users and has been trying to boost its ad offerings. One of the main ways companies can advertise on Snapchat is via lenses - filters that go over a user's snap. But the company has also introduced adverts in between Snapchat Stories too.