Warmer relations between the U.S. and Russia driven by President-elect Donald Trump will create opportunities for growth, the chief executive of Russian agrichemicals giant PhosAgro told CNBC on Tuesday.

Trump has been trying to build bridges with Russia and on Monday said he would consider lifting U.S. sanctions on the country in return for a reduction in nuclear weapons.

Andrey Guryev, CEO of PhosAgro, said there are high expectations of a thawing of tensions between the U.S. and Russia.