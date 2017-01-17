    Davos - World Economic Forum

    There could be some key common ground between Trump's America and Saudi Arabia

    Win McNamee | Getty Images

    An influential member of the Saudi Arabian royal family has projected that America will continue to enjoy a warm relationship with the Middle Eastern country, singling out key areas of agreement between the two nations.

    Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki Al-Faisal spoke of the importance of peace and prosperity in an interview at the World Economic Forum at Davos.

    "This is the message that Mr.Trump has been promoting, what he wants to do for America, he wants to have peace and prosperity," he told CNBC.

    Prince Turki said that Trump has spoken of the importance of fighting the so-called Islamic State and reevaluating its relationship with Iran, two areas where he said the two countries would find common ground.

    He called Iran a "disruptive element" in the Middle East and criticized the poverty in the country, citing reports of "bread lines", despite the hefty oil reserves that the nation enjoys.

    When asked about the appointments that President-elect Donald Trump has made, he said that they would "serve America well" and spoke of the experience that people like Rex Tillerson, the incoming secretary of State, had.

