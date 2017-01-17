There could be some key common ground between Trump's America and Saudi Arabia

An influential member of the Saudi Arabian royal family has projected that America will continue to enjoy a warm relationship with the Middle Eastern country, singling out key areas of agreement between the two nations.



Saudi Arabia's Prince Turki Al-Faisal spoke of the importance of peace and prosperity in an interview at the World Economic Forum at Davos.



"This is the message that Mr.Trump has been promoting, what he wants to do for America, he wants to have peace and prosperity," he told CNBC.