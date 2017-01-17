    Trading Nation

    Trader betting on this ETF ahead of Trump’s inauguration

    Trader bets on this ETF ahead of inauguration
    Trader bets on this ETF ahead of inauguration   

    Stocks have surged and bonds have sunk following Donald Trump's election, but as his inauguration approaches, one trader is looking for a bit of a reversal.

    "We're starting to see the bond market and the gold market rally up into Inauguration Day as the stock market is acting a little weak up here," Todd Gordon of TradingAnalysis.com said Tuesday on CNBC's "Trading Nation."

    Gordon recommends playing the iShares Barclays 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, the TLT, to capitalize on the strength he forecasts in the bond market.

    Examining a chart of the TLT, Gordon points out that the ETF is forming a kind of a rounded bottom around the $120 mark and inching higher, indicating to him that shares of the ETF are set to advance.


    "It looks like we're going to try to pierce up through this resistance level just at about $123, and we're focusing in on this little gap up here just around the $130 mark," Gordon said.

    "I don't know if we're going to get up that high into inauguration, but let's play a move up through this resistance on an approach of that gap close," he said, marking a gap between the $130 level and the upper $120s.

    Turning to the options market to trade the TLT, Gordon recommends buying the Jan. 27 weekly 123-strike calls and selling the Jan. 27 weekly 125-strike calls for a cost of 64 cents per share, or $64 per options spread.

    In order for Gordon to make money on his trade, the TLT would have to close at or above $123.64 on Jan. 27. If the ETF closes above $125 on that date, Gordon's trade would earn him a maximum reward of $2 per share, just about tripling the money he spent on the trade. However, if the price of the TLT remains below $123 on Jan. 27, Gordon will lose the $64 he initially spent.

    That said, he has a plan to back out of the trade if his theory proves wrong.

    "If it gets down to 30 cents, in terms of premium remaining, the trade goes against us, let's cut the trade and move on," Gordon said.



    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    TLT
    ---

    More From Trading Nation

    Latest Special Reports

    • A logo sits on a sign at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2014.
      Davos WEF

      Coverage of the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

    • Modern Medicine

      Take an in-depth look at the world of modern medicine - examining the treatments, companies and people making a difference in the way we treat illness and injuries today, and laying the foundation for the medical treatments of tomorrow.

    • Fintech
      FinTech

      From Apple Pay to roboadvisors, the worlds of finance and technology are changing the way we live, work, spend money, and do business.




    About Trading Nation

    • Trading Nation will offer enthusiast traders insights from a group of "Trader Coaches," a collection of expert CNBC Contributors who are well-versed in the daily challenges of trading. Each "Trader Coach" will have a different area of expertise, and will share their unique perspective on the markets, allowing new insights to emerge from this collaboration. Trading Nation is not simply about finding that next trade; it's a forum where enthusiast traders can hear and compare investing ideas in order to build confidence in their trading decisions.

    On-Air Video

    @TradingNation




    Host

    Brian Sullivan

    "Power Lunch" Co-Anchor

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...