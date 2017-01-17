Trump accuser files defamation lawsuit against president-elect; offers to dismiss it if he apologizes

Zervos, who is represented by high-profile plaintiff lawyer and Trump antagonist Gloria Allred, first went public with her allegations against Trump last October after an audio-tape emerged of him bragging to then-"Access Hollywood" reporter Billy Bush about being sexually aggressive toward women.

In response, Trump denied Zervos' claims, said she and other women who made similar allegations against him were "liars" and threatened to sue them.



In November, Zervos called on Trump to retract his threat and his claim that she was lying.

Trump has not retracted either since then.

"More of the same from Gloria Allred. There is no truth to this absurd story," said Hope Hicks, spokeswoman for Trump.

"He has left me with no alternative other than to sue him and vindicate my reputation," Zervos said Tuesday, while sitting next to Allred at a press conference in Los Angeles.

The suit claims defamation and infliction of emotional distress by Trump, but does not seek damages for the alleged sexual assault. Allred said Zervos has taken and passed a polygraph test that questioned her about her allegation of sexual assault.

Allred on Tuesday called Trump a "sexual predator."

Zervos and Allred said they were willing to dismiss the suit against Trump if he retracted his claims about her and admitted the truth of her allegations about sexual misconduct by him.