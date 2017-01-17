Trump just signaled the death of Clinton-era strong dollar policy

"This is the first time we have a president-elect say the dollar has gone too far. He's saying things and doing things that no president has ever done before."

The dollar index gained as much as 6 percent after the election but began retreating in early January and is now up only about 3 percent since Nov. 8. The dollar index was down about 0.7 percent Tuesday on Trump's comment and on pressure from the pound and euro. British sterling rose about 2.7 percent after Prime Minister Theresa May laid out the government's plans for negotiating its exit from the European Union and said Parliament would have to vote on the deal. The euro also rose.



Trump made his comment in an interview in The Wall Street Journal, where he said the so-called border-adjustment tax proposed by Congress is too complicated to enact. That tax is part of a proposed corporate tax overhaul and would tax imported goods at the border at a proposed 20 percent. Some economists say the dollar could rise sharply in response, by as much as 25 percent.

"This is the first time we have a president-elect say the dollar has gone too far," said Marc Chandler, chief foreign exchange strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman. "He's saying things and doing things that no president has ever done before."

Presidents in recent history have refrained from talking the currency up or down, and Chandler says going back to Clinton Treasury Secretary Robert Rubin, the policy has been for a strong dollar. Even when the dollar's strength created headwinds, administrations have stood by it, at least verbally.

Trump said the dollar was already "too strong," and he pointed a finger at the Chinese currency. "Our companies can't compete with them now because our currency is too strong. And it's killing us," he told the newspaper. Trump said the yuan has been "dropping like a rock," and that recent Chinese moves to support its currency were done "because they don't want us to get angry."