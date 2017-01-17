Morgan Stanley earnings propelled past forecasts on sales and trading revenue

Morgan Stanley reported fourth quarter earnings well above expectations, helped by strength in sales and trading revenue.

The bank posted a profit of 81 cents a share on revenue of $9.02 billion.

Morgan Stanley was expected to post fourth quarter earnings of 65 cents a share on revenue of $8.47 billion, according to the consensus of analysts polled by Reuters.

Shares of the bank moved higher in premarket trading Tuesday



Analysts will also be listening for comments on staffing and compensation.

Last Thursday Reuters reported, citing sources familiar with the matter, that Morgan Stanley laid off several senior investment bankers and cut bonuses by about 15 percent because of a decline in revenue stemming from deal-making and capital-raising across Wall Street.

The financial sector is up 17 percent since the U.S. presidential election, making it the best performer in the S&P 500. Morgan Stanley shares are up more than 28 percent over that time.

